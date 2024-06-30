Menu

Canada

Impact of WestJet strike hits passengers at Kelowna International Airport

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 30, 2024 1:23 pm
1 min read
WestJet mechanics strike impacting local flights
The strike by WestJet is having an impact on flights in and out of Kelowna International Airport this long weekend.
The WestJet mechanics strike has left passengers scrambling as over 407 flights have been cancelled within a six-day period, and travellers in Kelowna are no exception.

As of Sunday at 10 a.m., the Kelowna International Airport has had to cancel 18 WestJet arrivals and 14 departures. This leaves 32 fewer flights transiting through the airport and more delays for passengers.

Flight cancellations grow as WestJet mechanics hit picket lines

“We were supposed to fly out tonight and we can’t get a flight until Monday. We have to get back for school exams. This sucks,” one passenger said Sunday morning.

Most of the cancelled flights are to and from Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

The union and the airline are expected to reconvene Monday. But as the strike continues, the airport could see similar flight disruptions in the coming days.

Guests are encouraged to check their flight status on the WestJet website.

The Calgary-based airline has been in operation since 1996 and serves more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

