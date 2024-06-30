Send this page to someone via email

The WestJet mechanics strike has left passengers scrambling as over 407 flights have been cancelled within a six-day period, and travellers in Kelowna are no exception.

As of Sunday at 10 a.m., the Kelowna International Airport has had to cancel 18 WestJet arrivals and 14 departures. This leaves 32 fewer flights transiting through the airport and more delays for passengers.

“We were supposed to fly out tonight and we can’t get a flight until Monday. We have to get back for school exams. This sucks,” one passenger said Sunday morning.

Most of the cancelled flights are to and from Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

The union and the airline are expected to reconvene Monday. But as the strike continues, the airport could see similar flight disruptions in the coming days.

Guests are encouraged to check their flight status on the WestJet website.

The Calgary-based airline has been in operation since 1996 and serves more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.