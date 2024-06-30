1 dead after shooting at party near Highway 6 in Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one person is dead after a shooting at a short-term rental in rural Hamilton, Ont. early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the male victim succumbed to his injuries in a car on a property near Highway 6 in Flamborough between Concession Road 6 East and Concession Road 7 East.

It’s believed an altercation broke out during a party involving some 60 people, according to detectives.

Two others, a male and a female, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Traffic is being rerouted in some areas near the scene as a probe has closed some roads, including Highway 6.

Police have yet to identify the victim and said interviews with witnesses were ongoing Sunday morning.

No suspects have been identified in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement