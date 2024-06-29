Flood risk waning across B.C., provincial snowpack level at 38%

Send this page to someone via email

The odds of being flooded out in British Columbia this year are waning.

That’s according to the province, which said in its final spring freshet bulletin for 2024 that most remaining snowpacks across the province are well below normal.

“River levels are declining in most areas of the province,” reads the update, which noted that while streamflow conditions vary, two-thirds are reporting either below normal, well below normal or record-low flow levels at this time.

“Approximately one-third of streamflow gauges are flowing at typical season levels.”

As of June 15, the provincial snowpack average was 38 per cent of normal.

The Okanagan snow basin was listed at six per cent, the Boundary region at eight per cent and the Similkameen at zero per cent.

However, the Kootenays were much higher, with the East Kootenay at 74 per cent and the West Kootenay at 67 per cent.

On June 15, 2023, the provincial average was at four per cent of normal.

As of Saturday, like most of the spring, there were no flood warnings or advisory notifications in B.C.

Further, a map on bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca showing dozens of river stations reveals that most are at their annual levels.

For the Okanagan, temperatures this Canada Day long weekend will range between 22 C and 27 C. Cloudy skies and rain are also in the forecast.