Okanagan businessman appointed to Order of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The founder of KF Aerospace is the newest member of the Order of Canada.

This week, Barry Lapointe was appointed to the order, which recognizes people who make extraordinary contributions to the nation.

Since the order was created in 1967, the year Canada turned 100, more than 7,600 people have been inducted.

2:29 Kelowna airport now has what will be an iconic landmark for generations to come

The Governor General’s office said Lapointe was appointed because of “significant contributions to Canada’s aerospace industry and his philanthropic efforts, including support for post-secondary institutions and the KF Centre for Excellence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lapointe founded KF Aerospace in 1970, known then as Kelowna Flightcraft.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The business was a one-man operation, with him fixing aircraft in various airports and in farmers’ fields. But within four years, his business flourished, ultimately leading to flight operations.

The company says it now employs more than 1,200 staff who service and support commercial, military and private aircraft.

The company said Lapointe has paid out more than $40 million in bonuses to his employees, and that he’s contributed tens of millions to community initiatives.

Lapointe has also been appointed the Order of B.C., and was inducted into the Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame.