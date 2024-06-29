Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan businessman appointed to Order of Canada

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 29, 2024 2:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'This is BC: Kelowna company takes big role in aircraft restoration'
This is BC: Kelowna company takes big role in aircraft restoration
RELATED - This is BC: KF Aerospace, a Kelowna aviation fixture, is taking on a big role in restoring B.C.'s aviation heritage. Jay Durant reports – Oct 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The founder of KF Aerospace is the newest member of the Order of Canada.

This week, Barry Lapointe was appointed to the order, which recognizes people who make extraordinary contributions to the nation.

Since the order was created in 1967, the year Canada turned 100, more than 7,600 people have been inducted.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna airport now has what will be an iconic landmark for generations to come'
Kelowna airport now has what will be an iconic landmark for generations to come

The Governor General’s office said Lapointe was appointed because of “significant contributions to Canada’s aerospace industry and his philanthropic efforts, including support for post-secondary institutions and the KF Centre for Excellence.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Lapointe founded KF Aerospace in 1970, known then as Kelowna Flightcraft.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The business was a one-man operation, with him fixing aircraft in various airports and in farmers’ fields. But within four years, his business flourished, ultimately leading to flight operations.

The company says it now employs more than 1,200 staff who service and support commercial, military and private aircraft.

The company said Lapointe has paid out more than $40 million in bonuses to his employees, and that he’s contributed tens of millions to community initiatives.

Lapointe has also been appointed the Order of B.C., and was inducted into the Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices