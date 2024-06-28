Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan seniors protest for better pensions

By Doyle Potenteau & Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 8:34 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Okanagan seniors protest for better pensions'
Okanagan seniors protest for better pensions
WATCH: Seniors Advocate BC states that 84% of low-income seniors reported running out of money to buy food. As our Ben Low-On reports, some Okanagan seniors are making their voices heard to prevent themselves from falling further behind.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The province’s seniors advocate says 84 per cent of low-income seniors reported running out of money to buy food.

This week, some Okanagan seniors are making their voices heard to prevent themselves from falling further behind.

“Pensioners sit at home, worried sick all month long to see if they will make it to the end of the month,” said Carole Fawcett, who organized Thursday’s rally in Vernon.

Seniors were stretched along Highway 97 as they protested for better pensions and support.

Click to play video: 'Seniors will gather in Vernon to demand higher pensions on Thursday.'
Seniors will gather in Vernon to demand higher pensions on Thursday.

“We’ve seen a huge erosion in our ability to meet our needs,” said Lynn Jones, one of the protesters.

Story continues below advertisement

“You gotta eat, you got medical bills, you got glasses, you got hearing aids,” said fellow protester Paul Durand.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to B.C.’s seniors advocate, pensions in the province grew just 14 per cent between 2015 and 2020.

“B.C. has one of the lowest income supplements in the country,” said Leslie Gaudette of the Council of Senior Citizens Organizations of B.C.

Trending Now

“And we have met with (B.C. Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction) Shelia Malcolmson to ask that it be raised to the top three in Canada.”

More on Canada

Gaudette states that a quarter of B.C. seniors live on $22,000 or less a year, which roughly equates to $1,800 a month to cover all expenses.

“Seniors, in particular, are hard hit and there are a lot of seniors who are homeless,” said protester Susan Brandoli. “No place to live and no place to go.”

“This is affecting their ability to connect with others in society,” said Gaudette. “It leads to social isolation, which leads into poor health.”

Some seniors tell Global News they will keep protesting until proper changes are made.

“If we don’t change or make noise about our pensions,” said Fawcett, “and about the fact we don’t get much, we’re not going to get anywhere.”

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices