Canada

Waterfront property near Summerland purchased by BC Parks

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 7:32 pm
1 min read
A photo showing part of the 28-acre property near Summerland, B.C. View image in full screen
A photo showing part of the 28-acre property near Summerland, B.C. Chamberlain Property Group
A massive waterfront property in the Okanagan has sold to help create a larger provincial park.

BC Parks purchased the 28-acre property along Okanagan Lake and Highway 97 near Summerland.

The property, which cost $12 million, is located between Okanagan Lake Provincial Park and Fitzpatrick Estate Winery.

BC Parks said it’s in the process of notifying local First Nations about the purchase.

No decisions have been made yet about adding the property to Okanagan Lake Provincial Park or its future use, though more details are expected in the future.

