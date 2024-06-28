Menu

Canada

New University of Calgary research looks to help Stampede animals

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 5:49 pm
2 min read
New University of Calgary research aims to help Stampede animals
WATCH: The University of Calgary is offering world-leading research from W.A. Ranches, a real working ranch operated by the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. This year-two major research project will take place in the barns and behind the chutes of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. Doug Vaessen reports.
The W.A. Ranches facility was gifted to the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine in 2018. It’s still a working ranch but its also become home base in world-leading research into the four-legged athletes that compete at the Calgary Stampede, says Dr. Ed Pajor, professor of Animal Behaviour and Welfare and director of W.A. Ranches.

“This year what we are doing is providing a new framework to develop a new tool to look at assessing animal welfare of the rodeo animals. Animals show signs of stress, show signs of fear. We know what those are. So we can put those in a catalogue of things we are going to measure. So we can say how bad [a] situation is for these animals.”
Calgary Stampede wraps us with mostly success, animal rights advocates call out horse death at races

And for the first time, every horses that run in the chuckwagon races will be given a blood test to try and prevent equine heart attacks, says Dr. Renaud Leguillette, Professor at the U of C’s faculty of  Veterinary Medicine.

“We validated a test that allows us to measure how the cardiac muscle, the heart muscle, is dealing with the effort in the races.  Then we can…red flag a horse.”

Leguillette says it’s like finding a needle in a haystack. Very few horses, maybe five of 500 tested, will indicate a problem.

“Those horses are prepared truly like Olympic athletes, they have a diet program, a fitness program and a training program. They are monitored very closely.”

Horses and hockey: rookies shining at Calgary Stampede Chuckwagon races

But he says the test is already being used by the Hong Kong Jockey Club. It’s a tribute, he says, to the relationship the U of C shares with the Stampede.

“The beauty is we have that strong relationship with the Calgary Stampede. They have really opened the doors to us.”

Leguillete says he will be on-site every day of the Stampede, which will run July 5 to 14.

