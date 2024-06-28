Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Edmonton Army and Navy building on Whyte Ave sold

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 6:00 pm
2 min read
ARmy and Navy View image in full screen
Army and Navy Department Store on Edmonton's Whyte Ave on June 28, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new owner will be taking over the historic Army and Navy site on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue.

The location closed its doors in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Then, in May of that year, the company CEO announced none of the stores would reopen.

The site has been vacant for years and was listed for sale. On Friday, a large “sold” sign was visible in the window.

Commercial real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap confirmed the sale, saying the “historic Army & Navy building on Whyte Avenue” was originally opened in 1928.

Agent Casey McClelland said the building has been a “cornerstone of Edmonton’s retail landscape” and the team is “excited to see how this iconic site will be revitalized under its new ownership.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Christmas Market takes over old Army and Navy Department store'
Edmonton Christmas Market takes over old Army and Navy Department store

Army and Navy has been a long-time staple along Whyte Avenue — an area popular for pedestrians, shoppers and diners.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were getting really sentimental about it,” said Raisa Hoq, who works in the area. “It’s been a part of Whyte Ave for a long time.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

She hopes that whatever ends up filling the space brings something a little different to the neighbourhood.

“Hopefully nothing that’s already here like more coffee shops more food places… We’re hoping it’s a roller rink or something like that,” Hoq said. “Something activity related.”

But, after it sitting empty for years, she’s happy to see the sale.

“I feel like it’s better that something new happens rather than it just sits there… and something bigger and better because it’s very near and dear to a lot of people on Whyte Ave.”

Eszter Rosta was also a bit sentimental.

“Kind of sad,” she said. “However, it’s a new chapter, it’s a new era.

“I think it would be great to have it as an arts hub or arts community space because I also think it’s something lacking right now on Whyte Ave anyways.”

Click to play video: 'Longtime businesses in Edmonton forced to permanently close due to COVID-19'
Longtime businesses in Edmonton forced to permanently close due to COVID-19

Area councillor Michael Janz is not surprised the building was sold.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a prime chunk of real estate in one of the most desirable locations in Edmonton. I could see huge opportunities here for commercial, for residential, for you know a rock music venue. Who knows?”

Global News has not been able to confirm who the new buyer is or what the sale price was.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices