Recipe: Asparagus ‘Milanese’ perfect for Sunday brunch

The popular summer series Simply Delicious with Susan Hay returns to Global News.

The series showcases farm-to-table local produce. Executive Chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen prepares a delicious Asparagus “Milanese” perfect for Sunday brunch.

Asparagus “Milanese”

2 bunches of Green Asparagus, washed, peeled and trimmed

8 Eggs

200gr Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Butter, as needed

Salt and pepper, to taste

Blanch the asparagus in boiling salted water for about a minute, remove it from the water and place it on four plates equally, sprinkling some of the Parmigiano.

Preheat a non-stick skillet and melt some (be generous) butter in it, crack two eggs per person and fry to your liking. Place the eggs on each plate on top of the asparagus, smother with the butter from the skillet and then sprinkle as much parmigiano as your conscience will allow.

Optional:

Black Truffle puree or fresh black or white truffle when available, just mix it in with the warm butter after the eggs are removed and drizzle all over the dish… YUMMY!