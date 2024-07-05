Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Recipe: Asparagus ‘Milanese’ perfect for Sunday brunch

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 9:00 am
1 min read
Close-up of cooked asparagus on the plate on a green wooden table. View image in full screen
Close-up of cooked asparagus on the plate on a green wooden table. CP Images / Universal Images Group
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The popular summer series Simply Delicious with Susan Hay returns to Global News.

The series showcases farm-to-table local produce. Executive Chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen prepares a delicious Asparagus “Milanese” perfect for Sunday brunch.

Asparagus “Milanese”

  • 2 bunches of Green Asparagus, washed, peeled and trimmed
  • 8 Eggs
  • 200gr Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
  • Butter, as needed
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Blanch the asparagus in boiling salted water for about a minute, remove it from the water and place it on four plates equally, sprinkling some of the Parmigiano.

Story continues below advertisement

Preheat a non-stick skillet and melt some (be generous) butter in it, crack two eggs per person and fry to your liking. Place the eggs on each plate on top of the asparagus, smother with the butter from the skillet and then sprinkle as much parmigiano as your conscience will allow.

Optional:

Black Truffle puree or fresh black or white truffle when available, just mix it in with the warm butter after the eggs are removed and drizzle all over the dish… YUMMY!

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices