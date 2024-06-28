Menu

Canada

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2024 1:49 pm
1 min read
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Court documents show billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands accused of sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February.

The documents filed today provide additional information about eight new charges police recently laid against 91-year-old Stronach, after he was initially arrested in early June on five charges involving three different complainants.

The documents say Stronach is accused of attempting to have sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent and indecently assaulting her between June 1977 and January 1978.

The founder of auto parts giant Magna is also charged with sexually assaulting six other complainants in incidents that allegedly occurred in the 1980s, 1990s, early 2000s and this year.

The previously filed charges against Stronach involve allegations dating from the 1980s to 2023.

Stronach’s lawyer Brian Greenspan has said that his client denies all allegations against him and plans to “vigorously” defend himself.

