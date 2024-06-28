Pig heads hog Millar Avenue lanes after Saskatoon pork spill

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: this story contains photos and details some readers might find disturbing.

Dozens of pigs didn’t make it to the market Thursday after a huge load of pork spilled onto Millar Avenue in Saskatoon.

Pig heads and other body parts were found lying on the pavement between 47th and 48th streets during evening rush hour.

West Coast Reduction, a meat rendering plant confirmed the meat was on its way to the facility to be recycled, but that a third-party trucking company was responsible for the spill.

“There were no injuries to persons and the trucking contractor promptly alerted West Coast Reduction of the spill,” said a statement from West Coast Reduction. “Together with local emergency services it was immediately cleaned up.”

West Coast Reduction said they took the incident seriously as safety and environmental stewardship are top priorities for the company.

This isn’t Saskatoon’s first experience with pig carcasses.

Residents in Silverwood Heights complained about the smell of rotting flesh in 2022 when a pile of pig carcasses was left outside West Coast Reduction.