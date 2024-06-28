How to celebrate Canada Day in the Edmonton area

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Day long weekend is upon us and there are several ways to celebrate the nation’s birthday in and around Edmonton.

Here’s a look at some of the major events going on in the capital region on Monday, July 1.

River Valley fireworks

The City of Edmonton will set off a fireworks show at 11 p.m. in the River Valley.

Suggested viewing locations include Queen Elizabeth Park and Hill, River Valley Road Trail, Victoria Par, Ezio Faraone Park, the Alberta legislature grounds, Walterdale Hill Road, Government House Park and 109th Street between Saskatchewan Drive and the High Level Bridge.

People cannot watch the display from Kinsmen Park. Road closures will be in effect throughout the day on Canada Day. See the road closures on the City of Edmonton’s website.

Mill Woods Park

Canada Day festivities will be held in Mill Woods Park from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday.

An afternoon of dance, music and multicultural performances will be capped off with fireworks at 11 p.m.

Alberta legislature grounds

After a year of construction, the fountain and wading pool at the Alberta legislature will reopen on July 1.

Family-friendly events, including musical performances, multicultural music and dance performances, jugglers, circus acts and roving entertainment will be held between noon and 5 p.m.

The legislature chamber floor will be open to the public from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The legislature assembly visitor centre inside the Queen Elizabeth II building will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ice District

Free family fun begins in Ice District at 3 p.m. on July 1, featuring a lineup of Canadian musicians, including headliner country music star Mackenzie Porter. Other performers include Dan Davidson and Mariya Stokes.

The singers are set to perform on the main stage at 6 p.m.

Other family fun includes games, inflatables, photo booths, face painting and other performers.

Festivities wrap up at 10 p.m., with enough time for people to make their way to the River Valley to watch the city’s fireworks display.

Edmonton Riverhawks game

If you like baseball, the Edmonton Riverhawks are hosting Port Angeles in a game at Re/Max Field at 7:05 p.m.

The ball stadium is a great place to stay after the game to catch the downtown fireworks display.

Sherwood Park

Strathcona County will host Canada Day activities in Broadmoor Lake Park. The festivities kick off with a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m.

A day of fun wraps up with fireworks at 11 p.m.

St. Albert

Family activities run at Servus Place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include food trucks, a scavenger hunt, glitter tattoos, face painting and free public skating.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be shown on an outdoor screen at Millennium Park at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The day of fun will be topped off with a fireworks display at 11 p.m. from Meadowview Ball Diamonds.

Leduc

A pancake breakfast will kick off Canada Day in Leduc at 9 a.m. A car show, hockey circus and other family activities will also be on the agenda.

An 11 p.m. fireworks display will be viewable within a three-kilometre radius of Lede Park.

Beaumont

Canada Day will be celebrated in Beaumont’s Four Seasons Park from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday.

Activities include a Ninja Warrior course, an inflatable water slide, power-saw carving, train rides and yard games.

Fireworks will take place at 11 p.m.

Spruce Grove

A pancake breakfast will be held starting at 9 a.m. before the Canada Day festivities begin at noon.

Activities include a waterdogs competition, a BMX stunt show and crafts. A pop-up playground, a toddler tent and inflatable bouncers will be available for the kids.

The spray park will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A community market will also be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Live performances run between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., as well as 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A fireworks display will happen at 11 p.m.

Stony Plain

Canada Day will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stony Plain and Parkland Pioneer Museum grounds and Main Street.

Activities include face painting, a foam party, pony rides and a car show.