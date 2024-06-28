Canada Day 2024: What’s open, closed in Barrie and Simcoe County

Send this page to someone via email

The country’s birthday falls on a Monday this year. As Canada Day approaches, several businesses and services in and around Ontario’s Barrie and Simcoe County region will have altered hours for the long weekend. Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed over the next few days.

The City of Barrie will be celebrating Canada Day with activities and fireworks on Monday, July 1. There are a number of new family friendly events happening in and around the City throughout the day for residents to enjoy. People can visit the Barrie page for all of the details.

“This year the City is enhancing our Canada Day programming to bring exciting celebrations to even more residents by holding pop-up events at local parks,” said Mayor Alex Nuttall. “The celebrations are a great way for residents to come together to kick off the summer season and I encourage everyone to join the fun.”

Barrie residents are permitted to use fireworks on the Canada Day holiday only on Monday, July 1, until 11 p.m.

View image in full screen Fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay in Barrie. Supplied by City of Barrie

Public facilities

Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 1.

Barrie Public Library will be closed Monday, July, 1.

City of Barrie recreation facilities are closed on Monday, July 1.

Downtown parking (on-street and lots) in Barrie is free on statutory holidays, including Canada Day.

The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Monday, July 1, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.

The Simcoe County Museum is open regular operating hours Monday between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All Ontario Works offices are closed Monday, July 1.

The Simcoe County Archives is closed Monday, July 1

#CanadaDay On The Move happening July 1st features family-friendly activities popping up at: – Lampman Lane Park | 11am–1pm

– Sandringham Park | 2–4pm

– Eastview Community Park | 5–7pm Get activity & schedule details at https://t.co/LmLJfC7Fk0 #BarrieEvents — The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) June 27, 2024

Garbage collection

There will be no changes to the Barrie regular curbside waste collection schedule.

There will be no changes to the Simcoe County regular curbside waste collection schedule.

The Simcoe County Summer Yard Waste Collection will start on Monday, and will be collected bi-weekly for the month on residents designated garbage week.

All Simcoe County waste drop-off facilities are closed Monday, except for the

Matchedash facility, which is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Transit

On July 1, Barrie Transit will run according to an extended Sunday service schedule. Additional trips departing the downtown terminal at approximately 10:30 p.m. have been added to take people home after the fireworks show.

GO Transit will be operating on its Saturday schedule on Monday, July 1.

LINX Transit will not operate on Monday, with the exception of Route 4 which will operate on a Sunday schedule for Canada Day.

Starting tomorrow (June 28) lifeguards will be on duty from 11:30am to 5:30pm daily at Centennial Beach & Johnson’s Beach. Get to know #Barrie's beaches at https://t.co/IvvBLpEDlO #BarrieWaterfront pic.twitter.com/QIoNjg85Hn — The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) June 27, 2024

Malls

Georgian Mall will be closed on Monday, July 1.

Tanger Outlets will be open Monday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Park Place hours might defer depending on the store on Monday

Other services