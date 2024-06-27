Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Family of common loons killed in Washington state, $6K reward offered

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 8:17 pm
2 min read
Adult and juvenile common loons at Beaver Lake on June 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Adult and juvenile common loons at Beaver Lake on June 10, 2024. Daniel Jr. and Virginia Poleschook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wildlife officials in Washington state have posted a reward after some common loons were killed in Okanogan County last weekend.

Common loons are federally protected birds in Canada under the Migratory Birds Convention Act. They are also protected in the U.S., with Washington state listing them as a state-sensitive species.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says it was alerted of multiple dead loons near Beaver Lake in Colville National Forest, a massive park that encompasses 1.5 million acres and partially borders B.C.

Click to play video: 'Support Needed for Globally Endangered Shorebird'
Support Needed for Globally Endangered Shorebird

Officials say two adult common loons were killed, along with two chicks. Beaver Lake is a short drive southeast of Chesaw, a small community that’s around 30 minutes east of the border town of Oroville.

Story continues below advertisement

“Non-governmental organizations are offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to convictions,” said wildlife officials, noting multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area on the evening of June 21.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In the U.S., killing a common loon is a misdemeanour with possible jail time of up to a year. Fines can be $500 per violation, along with a penalty of $2,000 per bird after being convicted.

Those with information are encouraged to call the WDFW at 1-877-933-9847 or text a tip to 847411.

Several agencies pooled their resources to create the $6,000 reward, including Conservation Northwest, Northwest Swan Conservation and the Washington Waterfowl Association.

Trending Now

The WDFW says there are only 12 known breeding pairs of loons in northeastern Washington, and that the main threats to the species are nest disturbance, lead poisoning and poaching.

That’s said to be up from four known pairs in 1995.

Click to play video: 'Protecting migrating birds from hitting windows'
Protecting migrating birds from hitting windows

Many migratory birds, including the common loon, are protected by federal law in Canada. A list is available online.

Story continues below advertisement

Nature Conservancy Canada says while the loon isn’t considered an at-risk species north of the border, it still faces many threats and needs safe places to nest and feed.

More information about the common loon in B.C. is available in this 93-page PDF from 2008.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices