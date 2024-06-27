Family of common loons killed in Washington state, $6K reward offered

Send this page to someone via email

Wildlife officials in Washington state have posted a reward after some common loons were killed in Okanogan County last weekend.

Common loons are federally protected birds in Canada under the Migratory Birds Convention Act. They are also protected in the U.S., with Washington state listing them as a state-sensitive species.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says it was alerted of multiple dead loons near Beaver Lake in Colville National Forest, a massive park that encompasses 1.5 million acres and partially borders B.C.

Officials say two adult common loons were killed, along with two chicks. Beaver Lake is a short drive southeast of Chesaw, a small community that’s around 30 minutes east of the border town of Oroville.

“Non-governmental organizations are offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to convictions,” said wildlife officials, noting multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area on the evening of June 21.

In the U.S., killing a common loon is a misdemeanour with possible jail time of up to a year. Fines can be $500 per violation, along with a penalty of $2,000 per bird after being convicted.

Those with information are encouraged to call the WDFW at 1-877-933-9847 or text a tip to 847411.

Several agencies pooled their resources to create the $6,000 reward, including Conservation Northwest, Northwest Swan Conservation and the Washington Waterfowl Association.

The WDFW says there are only 12 known breeding pairs of loons in northeastern Washington, and that the main threats to the species are nest disturbance, lead poisoning and poaching.

That’s said to be up from four known pairs in 1995.

Many migratory birds, including the common loon, are protected by federal law in Canada. A list is available online.

Nature Conservancy Canada says while the loon isn’t considered an at-risk species north of the border, it still faces many threats and needs safe places to nest and feed.

More information about the common loon in B.C. is available in this 93-page PDF from 2008.