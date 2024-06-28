What’s open and closed in Guelph on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

There will be the usual closures as Canadians in Guelph and Wellington County celebrate Canada Day.

What’s open on July 1?

The Beer Store will have two locations open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Silvercreek Parkway North and Woolwich Street. The three Wine Rack stores will also be open, as well as some drug stores.

The Guelph Civic Museum is hosting a number of activities between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Admission is by donation.

McCrae House is holding a Gather in the Garden tea service at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Market Square is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There are two pop-up picnics in the area, one at Norm Jary Park from noon to 1 p.m. and the other at Jubilee Park between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

York Road Park is hosting Cinema in the City with a screening of Turning Red starting at 8 p.m.

The Riverside Park carousel and miniature train will be operating from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What’s closed?

All banks, government offices and grocery, LCBO and retail stores will be closed on the holiday Monday.

Most recreational facilities and all libraries in Guelph will be closed.

There will be no mail delivery on Monday.

GO Transit is operating on a Saturday schedule.

Guelph Transit will be operating an on-demand service on all routes except 99 Mainline, where buses will run every 30 minutes from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.