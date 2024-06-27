Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Seeking ‘living wage,’ foodservice workers stage strike at Vancouver airport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WestJet begins cancelling flights as it faces possible strike action'
WestJet begins cancelling flights as it faces possible strike action
Lightning hit an Air Canada plane leaving Vancouver International Airport bound for London on Sunday, and the rare event was caught on video. The strike was confirmed after the plane landed at Heathrow Airport and the plane was inspected before being put back into service.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The union representing food service workers at Vancouver International Airport says more than 200 have walked off the job to push for higher wages.

A statement from Unite Here Local 40 says the workers are employed by SSP America, which operates more than a dozen food outlets at the airport.

It says food attendants, servers, cooks, dishwashers and other workers set up picket lines at 4:30 a.m. for what’s described as a “one-day strike action.”

Click to play video: 'Lightning hits plane leaving YVR'
Lightning hits plane leaving YVR

The move ahead of the Canada Day long weekend comes after the union says workers turned down SSP’s latest offer as they negotiate their first collective agreement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A statement from the company says SSP Canada has “negotiated in good faith,” it’s “proud of the offer” it put on the table, and it hopes the parties can successfully conclude the negotiations as soon as possible.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Unite Here Local 40 says airport concession workers are among the lowest-paid staff at the airport and many of them are immigrant women.

The airport is a certified living-wage employer, but the union says the average hourly wage for concession staff is $7.41 less than the $25.68 calculated by Living Wage for Families B.C. That’s benchmark the airport authority says it uses.

 

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices