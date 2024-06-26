15-year-old charged in Saskatoon rollover that killed teen

See more sharing options

Saskatoon police said a 15-year-old boy has been charged after a car crash killed a 16-year-old in April.

Police said the boy took a 2008 Honda Civic without permission on April 14 and lost control speeding down Taylor Street East, hitting a pole before flipping the car.

A 16-year-old boy died and another 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital.

The 15-year-old driver appeared in court Wednesday, charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.