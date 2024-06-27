Officials cut the ribbon on Guelph’s newest supportive housing project

Send this page to someone via email

The newest supportive housing project in Guelph has officially opened its doors.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning outside 10 Shelldale, which will house up to 32 people who are experiencing chronic homelessness.

“Today is a day of celebration,” said Kristen Kerr, CEO of Stonehenge Therapeutic Community.

“It’s not always one we get to have. There are a lot of challenges in our community, but this is a day to celebrate.”

The project was developed as a partnership between Stonehenge, Kindle Communities, Guelph Community Foundation, United Way Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin, and Guelph Community Health Centre.

Representatives from the organizations were on hand for the event, along with Mayor Cam Guthrie and members of city council, Wellington County Warden Andy Lennox, Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones, Associate Minister of Housing Vijay Thanigasalam, Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield, and Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner .

“It’s especially difficult when you have to bring in all levels of government and different organizations together to get the programming,” said Jason Ashdown, co-founder and chief sustainability officer of Skyline, the developer that helped construct the building.

“It’s a huge day to get this done and put a bow around it.”

In addition to the housing units, the building will have staff providing 24/7 access to support services.

“Those supports are vital to help (the residents at Shelldale) find success,” Kerr said. “We really want to build a sense of community here. The individuals who live here will have one another for support as well as the staff who will be working here.”

Jones spoke at the event and reiterated the province’s commitment of $9 million towards Shelldale and other supportive housing projects in Guelph and Wellington County. The funding, which was first announced during the spring budget, will allow up to 100 more people have access to these services.

Ashdown credits the Ford government with coming up with the funding to make it happen.

“(The ministry) is calling out for organizations to find out new ways of doing things,” he said. “If partnerships come together with private business and a boat-load of community members, it is harder for them to say no.”

Ashdown added that they have been sitting on the property for 20 years, and have been waiting to come up with an ideal use for it before deciding on using it for supportive housing.