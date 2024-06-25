Ford government didn’t need to close science centre, firm that designed it says

The firm that designed the Ontario Science Centre says closing the building is unnecessary and has offered its services to help rehabilitate the iconic attraction for free.

The province announced on Friday afternoon that it would be closing the science centre permanently with just a few hours notice, cancelling summer camps and barring entry to new visitors almost immediately.

The sudden closure had to take place, according to the province, because of issues with some roof tiles in the building that could be at risk of failure under pressure from heavy snow.

The firm that designed the building in the first place, however, said Tuesday it felt the closure was unnecessary and offered to help keep the current site operational.

A statement from Moriyama Teshima Architects, the company of the architect who designed the original building in 1969, said the government had taken a very narrow view of the report it was given by Rimkus, an engineering firm that looked at the roof.

Story continues below advertisement

Moriyama Teshima Architects accused the province of “abruptly” and “rashly” closing the landmark when other options were clearly available.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The Rimkus engineering report makes it clear that closing the OSC is not a necessity,” the firm said.

“Repairs are needed, but on a manageable scale and with potentially minimal impact on the public experience of the building. We offer our architectural services pro bono to the Government of Ontario to realize the necessary roof repairs and we encourage the structural and building science community to similarly offer pro bono services.”

The government did not immediately respond to questions from Global News asking if it had considered the firm’s offer.

With the science centre closed, and its new home at Ontario Place not set to be built until 2028, the province is planning to open a temporary location.

A request for proposals was issued Monday, looking for potential sites to house science programming in the four-year gap between locations. Government officials have refused to be drawn on the cost of the stopgap location.

Moriyama Teshima Architects said moving the science centre from its current home down to the lake would be a mistake.

“Our position remains that a relocated science centre on a significantly smaller scale and with the reduced program being contemplated for the tight Ontario Place site does a disservice to the people of Ontario,” the firm said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Science Centre will shrink by around 50 per cent when it moves to Ontario Place, a business case written up to justify the move said.

The business case suggested that modern museums require less space than older versions and that a new science centre on the waterfront would “operate more functionally and efficiently” than the current building.

Part of the smaller cost will be solved by moving the workshop where exhibits are made and maintained to another location away from the site.

“We believe that the existing building on Don Mills Road should be rejuvenated and retained as the Ontario Science Centre—a function for which it was purpose-built,” Moriyama Teshima Architects continued.

The firm also suggested that fixing the current site — which the government has ruled out — would be more environmental.