Thrilling Stanley Cup Final between Oilers, Panthers shown love on social media

The Edmonton Oilers’ 2-1 Game 7 loss on Monday night to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final drew a mix of reactions on social media.

Edmonton found itself down 3-0 in the NHL’s best-of-seven championship series before attempting an improbable comeback by winning the next three games to extend their post-season to Monday.

The Oilers were looking to become just the second team to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the final. The only team to do that is the 1941-42 Toronto Maple Leafs.

Edmonton gave fans across Canada hoped that the 31-year drought of Canadian teams failing to win the Cup might finally end. The 1992-93 Montreal Canadiens were the last Canadian team to hoist the coveted Cup.

“Well done, @EdmontonOilers. What an incredible run. You brought the country together in a way that only a great hockey team can,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on X, formerly known as X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Former NHLers were quick to point out the level of excitement for the Cup final.

“What a (great) game. Warriors. All of em. Hockey wins. Congratulations to the Florida Panthers on an incredible season. Stanley Cup Champions,” Paul Bissonnette, who spent 12 years as a forward for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes, said on X.

“What. A. Series.,” P.K. Subban, who spent 13 years in the NHL as a defenceman for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils, said on X.

Some Oilers fans expressed positivity on X regarding the Oilers’ season despite Monday’s tough setback.

“The @EdmontonOilers may not have won the #StanleyCup but they’re still champs to me because they achieved something even more improbable by uniting a nation that agrees on very little these days,” one fan said.

“Gotta hand it to the @EdmontonOilers on a remarkable season given how they started out of the gate. If it was any team to make the Finals after an atrocious start, it’s the team with the best player in the league on it,” another fan said.

Although happy with the Oilers getting back to the final for the first time since 2006, the pain was hard to disguise.

“This one hurts. 1 game short. I’ve experienced 2 heartbreaking SCF G7 losses in my life. I had to wait 18 years to watch the Oilers get this opportunity again. I hope I don’t have to wait that long again to see the Oilers win it. I’m proud of the Oilers for fighting back,” a fan said on X.

On the other hand, Vancouver fans were happy to see former goaltender Roberto Luongo lift a Stanley Cup. The Hall of Famer had never won a Cup in seven-plus seasons with the Canucks, but spent 10-plus years with the Panthers split before and after his stint in Vancouver.

“Every #canucks fan is so happy knowing this man has finally won a Stanley Cup. Thank you Roberto Luongo,” one fan said.