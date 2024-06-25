Four more years: Winnipeg Jets extend veteran defenceman Dylan DeMelo

Send this page to someone via email

An important member of the Winnipeg Jets’ blue line is coming back for four more years.

Dylan DeMelo, 31, agreed to a four-year contract extension Tuesday, the team announced, with an average annual value of $4.9 million.

The veteran defenceman, who came to the Jets from the Ottawa Senators in early 2020, set personal bests for points (31) and assists (28) last season in Winnipeg, also finishing second on the club in time on ice per game.

FOUR 🗣️ MORE 🗣️ YEARS 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ouhE0efWJy — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 25, 2024

The London, Ont., native was drafted in 2011 by the San Jose Sharks, where he spent parts of three seasons before being sent to Ottawa in the blockbuster Erik Karlsson trade in 2018.