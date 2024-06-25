Menu

Sports

Four more years: Winnipeg Jets extend veteran defenceman Dylan DeMelo

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 12:14 pm
1 min read
An important member of the Winnipeg Jets’ blue line is coming back for four more years.

Dylan DeMelo, 31, agreed to a four-year contract extension Tuesday, the team announced, with an average annual value of $4.9 million.

The veteran defenceman, who came to the Jets from the Ottawa Senators in early 2020, set personal bests for points (31) and assists (28) last season in Winnipeg, also finishing second on the club in time on ice per game.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The London, Ont., native was drafted in 2011 by the San Jose Sharks, where he spent parts of three seasons before being sent to Ottawa in the blockbuster Erik Karlsson trade in 2018.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Dylan DeMelo Interview – Mar. 13'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Dylan DeMelo Interview – Mar. 13
