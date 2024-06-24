Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon’s Blue Diamond Restaurant switches ownership after almost 40 years

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
The Blue Diamond Restaurant in Saskatoon has sold. View image in full screen
The Blue Diamond Restaurant in Saskatoon has sold. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Blue Diamond Restaurant in Saskatoon has been sold after being in business for 39 years.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me and my family, but we’ll find out,” said co-owner Gus Katsirias.

Gus Katsirias has co-owned The Blue Diamond Restaurant with his brother and father, with the business being family owned and operated since 1985.

The Blue Diamond Restaurant in Saskatoon has sold. View image in full screen
The Blue Diamond Restaurant in Saskatoon has sold. Global News/ Slavo Kutas

He said while saying goodbye to the business has some sadness attached to it, there’s also some happiness in starting a new journey.

Story continues below advertisement

“To start a new journey and have some vacation time and spend time with my family.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Katsirias said the new owners aim to keep original recipes on the menu.

“I wish them the best of luck, and I hope they have the same success I did.”

The Blue Diamond Restaurant in Saskatoon has sold. View image in full screen
The Blue Diamond Restaurant in Saskatoon has sold. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
Trending Now

The listing for the business had been up for about a year.

Katsirias said there’s been a lot of work that’s gone into the business, saying they’d often work seven days a week.

“I just want to thank everybody, all my customers, my friends, who supported us for so many years.”

He also thanked his staff, but added that he wasn’t going to disappear.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Food inflation eating up profits at Saskatoon sandwich shops'
Food inflation eating up profits at Saskatoon sandwich shops
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices