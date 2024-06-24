Saskatoon’s Blue Diamond Restaurant switches ownership after almost 40 years

Send this page to someone via email

The Blue Diamond Restaurant in Saskatoon has been sold after being in business for 39 years.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me and my family, but we’ll find out,” said co-owner Gus Katsirias.

Gus Katsirias has co-owned The Blue Diamond Restaurant with his brother and father, with the business being family owned and operated since 1985.

View image in full screen The Blue Diamond Restaurant in Saskatoon has sold. Global News/ Slavo Kutas

He said while saying goodbye to the business has some sadness attached to it, there’s also some happiness in starting a new journey.

Story continues below advertisement

“To start a new journey and have some vacation time and spend time with my family.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Katsirias said the new owners aim to keep original recipes on the menu.

“I wish them the best of luck, and I hope they have the same success I did.”

View image in full screen The Blue Diamond Restaurant in Saskatoon has sold. Global News/ Slavo Kutas

The listing for the business had been up for about a year.

Katsirias said there’s been a lot of work that’s gone into the business, saying they’d often work seven days a week.

“I just want to thank everybody, all my customers, my friends, who supported us for so many years.”

He also thanked his staff, but added that he wasn’t going to disappear.

Story continues below advertisement