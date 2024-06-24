Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers fans line up for outdoor watch parties hours before Game 7

Send this page to someone via email

To say Edmonton Oilers fan fever has reached an all-time high is an understatement.

It’s do or die. The Stanley Cup will be awarded to either the Oilers or the Panthers in Florida on Monday night as Game 7 of the final goes down in the Sunshine State.

Oilers fans began lining up at 9 a.m. Monday to secure their spot at the outdoor watch parties in Ice District.

“It’s the atmosphere, the people around. Everybody is just so happy and excited, and I thrive on the energy. This is so much fun,” said Stephanie Little, the first person in line at Ice District Plaza.

She’s been at every single watch party throughout the NHL playoffs, one of thousands coming together for the common love of their team.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no drive too far that I wouldn’t do to come see my team win the Stanley Cup,” said Mike Sullivan, who drove from Fernie, B.C., to attend the watch party.

He said it’s all about the atmosphere.

“You want to be with your Edmonton fans — scream with everybody, celebrate. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing right now. I’m not missing this for the world. I’m here to pump it up and get this city going.”

3:10 Edmonton Oilers fans geared up for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Fans came prepared for a long day of waiting. Many had chairs and some even packed coolers with drinks and snacks.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We did not get in on Friday and we were panicking,” said Jacob Golka, who arrived earlier than planned Monday after learning people were lining up at 9 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our plan was noon and then we bumped it up to like 10 a.m. and got here at 9:45 a.m. and we’re the first couple of people in the line thankfully.”

Dressed in his Oilers finest, Golka said nothing compares to watching the game in the Moss Pitt.

“We had to be here,” he said.

“I waited 18 years since the last time we had a Cup run this deep. It’s basically my whole adult life and you never know if we’re going to get back here.”

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers fans began lining up at 9 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2024, to watch Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at the outdoor watch parties in Ice District. Lisa MacGregor / Global News

Those who regularly attend the outdoor parties say the fellow fans have become like family.

“Everyone that comes here, it’s just a wholesome environment, everyone loves it,” said Izack Hodgins, a.k.a. “Dancing Skinner.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s so special. I didn’t think I was going to see this type of excitement in a long time in my life.”

Win or lose, Oilers fans say the ride has been incredible.

“You’re in the heart of the fans. The best fans in the country. It’s just amazing. It’s magical. It gives you that sense of being with the boys,” Sue Sullivan said.

You can listen to Game 7 on Monday night on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 4 p.m. MT. The game starts at 6 p.m. MT.