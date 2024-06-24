Dispute call in Ennismore leads to firearm, forcible confinement arrest: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces firearm and forcible confinement charges following an incident in the village of Ennismore, north of Peterborough, on Monday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say around 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a reported dispute at a residence in the area of Cedarvale Cresent and Robinson Road.

OPP say the complainant was on the phone with police when another individual could be heard in the background making comments that they were armed.

“The complainant advised that the weapon that was being referred to was not real,” OPP said.

Based on the possibility of a weapon, officers set up a containment that included roadblocks.

Police also initiated a shelter-in-place for residents in the neighbourhood.

#PeterboroughOPP was involved in an incident this morning in the area of Cedarvale Cres and Robinson Rd in Ennismore that has since been resolved. There are currently no threats to public safety. The shelter in place has been lifted. ^jb pic.twitter.com/Wtuqxjn5TV — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 24, 2024

OPP say an individual was found sitting in a vehicle on the property.

Police say the individual attempted to drive away. However, the roadblocks assisted police, who took the individual into custody after a short pursuit.

An officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest and was treated at the scene by paramedics, OPP said.

In an update on X, OPP reported at 10:11 a.m. that the incident was resolved and that the shelter-in-place had been lifted.

A 35-year-old man from Selwyn Township was arrested and charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, discharging a firearm with intent, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough.

OPP say the name of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

— more to come