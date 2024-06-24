Ball python reported missing in downtown Peterborough

See more sharing options

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say the search continues for a small python reported missing in the downtown area on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service says a 10-year-old non-venomous ball python was reported lost in the area of Millennium Park.

On Monday, the service said the reptile was last seen swimming in the Otonabee River south toward the Canadian Pacific Railway Bridge near the Trans Canada Trail.

Police say the snake is approximately four feet in length and is brown and black in colour.

Anyone who has seen the snake is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 225.

