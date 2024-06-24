Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ball python reported missing in downtown Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 11:15 am
1 min read
File image of a ball python. Police in Peterborough report a similar python is missing and last seen in the downtown area. View image in full screen
File image of a ball python. Police in Peterborough report a similar python is missing and last seen in the downtown area. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say the search continues for a small python reported missing in the downtown area on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service says a 10-year-old non-venomous ball python was reported lost in the area of Millennium Park.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Monday, the service said the reptile was last seen swimming in the Otonabee River south toward the Canadian Pacific Railway Bridge near the Trans Canada Trail.

Police say the snake is approximately four feet in length and is brown and black in colour.

Trending Now

Anyone who has seen the snake is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 225.

more to come

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices