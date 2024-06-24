Menu

Politics

Voters head to polls for Toronto byelection, all eyes on whether Liberals hold seat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2024 6:48 am
1 min read
Residents of Toronto—St Paul’s will head to the polls today to vote for a new member of parliament for their riding, with observers watching to see if the Liberals can hang on to the seat they’ve held for the last 10 elections.

The byelection was prompted by the resignation of former Liberal MP Carolyn Bennett, who held the seat for more than 25 years and was recently appointed ambassador to Denmark.

As the Conservatives maintain a double-digit lead over the Liberals in national polls, political watchers will have a close eye on today’s race, which appears to be tighter than expected for a Liberal stronghold.

Liberal candidate Leslie Church has spent most of her career as a political staffer, including as chief of staff to multiple ministers, most recently Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Her primary opponent, Conservative candidate Don Stewart, is a financial and marketing specialist.

Stewart previously worked for the public affairs firm owned by Jenni Byrne, a longtime Conservative campaign director and a key, if currently unofficial, adviser to party leader Pierre Poilievre.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

