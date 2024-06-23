Calgary water emergency: Welding of new steel pipes to begin Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary water crews working on a broken water main that’s plunged the city into a local state of emergency have focused their weekend on welding, emergency officials said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Calgary Infrastructure Services general manager Michael Thompson said crews continue to make good progress on repairing the five hotspots of a feeder main along 16th Avenue NW.

He also said reinforcing steel has been installed and concrete has been poured, which is now being cured ahead of backfilling this week.

“I was at the site this morning and welding at the other four hotspots is progressing well. Installation of the adapters and the associated welding of the adapters is nearing completion,” Thompson said.

“New segments of steel pipe will start to arrive to site today and welding of the new segments of steel pipe to the adapters should start later today.”

Sunday’s update comes one week after officials declared a local state of emergency over the water supply crisis, triggered by what the city has described as a “catastrophic” water main break on June 5.

A massive feeder main, which carries water from the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant, broke in the Montgomery neighbourhood of northwest Calgary. Officials have described the feeder main as a “critical” water line.

On Sunday, Thompson said the area of 16th Avenue NW near the original repair location has reopened.

“We really worked hard to keep access to all businesses along 16th Avenue, either from 16th Avenue, side streets or alternative accesses which we’ve constructed,” he said, encouraging residents to support area businesses.

Speaking to reporters before the afternoon update, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said two areas have been set up to provide non-potable or untreated water to residents who have been unable to collect rainwater at home.

Water collection sites will be located at Baker Park and the Ogden boat launch, she said.

“We want to remind you only to take what you need — It’s a temporary fix, and it’s not intended for large-scale water collection,” Gondek said.

“And a reminder that this is river water. It’s non-potable, it has not been treated, so it’s not safe for consumption.”

During the afternoon update, Calgary Emergency Management Agency deputy chief Coby Duerr said free river water can also be collected at Bishop O’Bryne High School, the Genesis Centre, Ambrose University and the Spyhill landfill.

Residents must bring their own water jugs, he said.

“To ensure this is a fair opportunity for all Calgarians, you can take up to 25 gallons or 100 litres of water,” Duerr said. “This water can be used to water gardens, vegetable flowers, outdoor and indoor plants.”

Regarding the status of the feeder main repair, Gondek said crews are still on track to have everything fixed by July 5, the first day of the Calgary Stampede.

“The work that’s being done right now is focused mainly on welding,” she said Sunday morning.

“Crews are out there welding the adapters that are going to be needed to attach the new steel section of pipe to the existing pipe.”

She added that Saturday’s water consumption was 451 million litres, the first time in three days that usage had been kept that low.