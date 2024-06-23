Menu

Fire

RCMP warn students about sunset parties around Penticton

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 1:16 pm
1 min read
File: Penticton RCMP.
File: Penticton RCMP.
RCMP and the Penticton Fire Department are strongly urging students to not participate in the annual sunset party.

Every year, youth participate in these sunset parties which mark the end of the academic year. Students from various high schools attend these events in secluded spots near forests. Fire creation and liquor consumption are the main activities.

The region has experienced wet weather over the last couple of weeks, but it’s still not enough to combat the high fire danger ratings.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Open fires, especially in dry and remote areas, can quickly become uncontrollable and pose significant dangers to both people and the environment,” said Const. Kelly Brett in a press release.

School District 67 is urging parents to talk to their kids about engaging in these events. By discussing the possible dangers and legal consequences, parents can contribute to preventing unnecessary risks.

“It’s crucial to understand the severe risks involved and the possible hefty fines associated to these unauthorized activities.”

Penticton RCMP will be patrolling known party locations over the next few weeks to enforce underage drinking rules and ensure open fire bans are being followed.

Living with and around wildfires
