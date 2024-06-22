Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Car fire in underground parkade doused by sprinklers, West Kelowna firefighters

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 22, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
The condo complex where Friday’s car fire took place. View image in full screen
The condo complex where Friday’s car fire took place. West Kelowna Fire Rescue
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A car fire in an underground parkade was extinguished by West Kelowna, B.C., firefighters on Friday evening.

The fire department says it was called to a condo complex along the 4200 block of Gellatly Road Sound at 6 p.m.

And when the first of three fire trucks arrived, crews found a vehicle on fire, with heavy smoke billowing from the underground parkade.

Click to play video: 'Investigation begins after fire destroys historic Richmond rail bridge'
Investigation begins after fire destroys historic Richmond rail bridge

“The fire triggered the building fire suppression system, and overhead sprinklers held the fire until crews could fully extinguish the car and prevent the fire from extending into the large, multi-storey building,” said the fire department.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

West Kelowna Fire Rescue said all residents were safely evacuated and that there were no injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They were allowed to return to their units once crews confirmed there was no more danger. The car was deemed a total loss, with the parkade sustaining minor damage.

WKFR noted that police, utility companies and B.C. Ambulance provided outstanding support during the fire.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices