Car fire in underground parkade doused by sprinklers, West Kelowna firefighters

A car fire in an underground parkade was extinguished by West Kelowna, B.C., firefighters on Friday evening.

The fire department says it was called to a condo complex along the 4200 block of Gellatly Road Sound at 6 p.m.

And when the first of three fire trucks arrived, crews found a vehicle on fire, with heavy smoke billowing from the underground parkade.

“The fire triggered the building fire suppression system, and overhead sprinklers held the fire until crews could fully extinguish the car and prevent the fire from extending into the large, multi-storey building,” said the fire department.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue said all residents were safely evacuated and that there were no injuries.

They were allowed to return to their units once crews confirmed there was no more danger. The car was deemed a total loss, with the parkade sustaining minor damage.

WKFR noted that police, utility companies and B.C. Ambulance provided outstanding support during the fire.