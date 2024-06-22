Winnipeg Blue Bombers drop third straight with 2 point loss to Lions

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are off to their worst start in more than a decade.

The Bombers are at 0-3 for the first time since 2012 after suffering a 26-24 loss to the BC Lions on Friday at Princess Auto Stadium.

The Lions had the lead for all of the first three quarters. The Bombers took a one point upper-hand early in the fourth quarter, but a Sean Whyte field goal with under three minutes left gave the Lions the lead for good.

“There’s obviously some positive gains compared to the last couple games,” said head coach Mike O’Shea. “I thought there was some good stuff that we did. It just didn’t work out on the scoreboard at the end.”

The difference in this game was the Bombers’ decision to go for one more play late in the first half with only five seconds left instead of kicking a field goal. Time ran out and the Bombers came away empty-handed.

“This one didn’t work out that way,” O’Shea said. “We can complete that ball and get down in three seconds. A six yard, seven yard ball in three seconds. This time, time ran out, but I’m sure it won’t be pleasing when I say this, but with five seconds on, again, we’ve practiced it so many times. We know we can do that.”

While the Bombers offence, defence and special teams were all under the microscope after their first two losses, it was the injury-riddled defence that let this game slip away. The Bombers surrendered 500 yards of net offence, including almost 400 yards through the air.

Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 398 yards with two touchdowns. Alexander Hollins had a big chunk of that with 215 yards receiving and a pair of TD’s in the victory.

“I don’t think it’s schemes,” said O’Shea. “I don’t think it’s injuries. I think VA can be tough to get after.”

The Bombers, with the league’s worst ranked offence through the first two games, at least showed some improvements. Chris Streveler scored three touchdowns on quarterback sneaks. Quarterback Zach Collaros has still not thrown a touchdown pass this season but had 247 yards passing with no interceptions.

“Watch the tape, address the mistakes, come into work tomorrow and try to get better,” Collaros said. “Not good.

“We didn’t play good enough to win games and there’s a fine line and it usually comes down to a handful of things that happen in a game. And we just have to be better.”

Nic Demski was the Bombers leading receiver with eight catches for 94 yards. In his first game back from injury, Brady Oliveira had nine touches with 64 yards rushing.

“It’s gonna be different this year, obviously,” said Oliveira. “But I got a lot of faith in this group and we’re going to get it together. We’re right there, super close.”

Receivers Dalton Schoen and Keric Wheatfall both left the game with injuries and O’Shea didn’t have an update afterwards.

It’s the first time the Bombers have lost two games at home in the same season since 2018.

O’Shea coached in his 161st game with the Bombers to surpass the club’s all-time record held by the legendary Bud Grant.

The Bombers return to the field a week from Saturday to take on the Calgary Stampeders.