Entertainment

Prince Albert, Sask. singer looking at next steps after ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ win

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 5:39 pm
1 min read
Rebecca Strong performed at Thursday night's Rattlers halftime show. View image in full screen
Rebecca Strong performed at Thursday night's Rattlers halftime show. Global News/ Emily-May Simmonds
A Prince Albert, Sask., singer is working on her next steps after receiving national recognition in Canada.

Rebecca Strong is the most recent winner of Canada’s Got Talent and says she wants to share her music with people.

“I knew from a very young age that I wanted to pursue music as a career,” Strong said.

Strong said she aims to be a worldwide name after her win.

Rebecca Strong singing during a sound check before a Saskatchewan Rattlers game. View image in full screen
Rebecca Strong singing during a sound check before a Saskatchewan Rattlers game. Global News/ Emily-May Simmonds

“It was very overwhelming with a lot of good emotions, just thinking that my life has changed now.”

Strong said she has inspired some Indigenous youth to start singing and that she was honoured to be a role model.

“It just makes my heart so happy.”

She said her sisters and her dad were among her role models growing up.

“Prince Albert is full of talented musicians.”

The 20-year-old singer said she still has a lot to learn and much to do.

“And I can’t wait.”

Strong performed at the halftime show for the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Thursday night and has also been involved in a fundraiser for a tiny homes project in Prince Albert, but said she would like to start touring with her music.

Kurt Dahl, Strong’s entertainment lawyer, said Strong has a special voice.

“She’s really high in demand,” Dahl said.

“What’s special and what’s rare is voice that connects with millions of people the second they hear it, and to me, that’s what Rebecca has.”

Dahl said Strong has offers on the table from all across the country and it’s just a matter of picking the best ones.

