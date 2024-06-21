Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Rescued infant sea otter now getting round-the-clock care in Vancouver

If she didn’t squeak and squirm, she would look just like a child’s stuffed toy, but the weeks-old sea otter was in serious condition when she was brought in to the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre on Tuesday.

Rescuers say the hungry pup took well to being bottle fed with puppy and kitten formula — combined with clams — every two hours by staff and volunteers who are monitoring her around the clock.

B.C. truck driver hailed as hero for evasive driving that likely saved a life: police

RCMP officers are hailing a truck driver as “a hero” after a serious collision in Nanaimo on Wednesday morning.

Nanaimo RCMP Staff Sgt. Darwin Tetreault said police were called at 6:02 a.m. to a crash between a truck and an SUV on Highway 19 near Exit 16.

The SUV was heading south when it crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into the truck, he said.

Tetreault said the truck driver swerved to avoid the SUV, flipping the truck, adding that the evasive driving measure likely saved the SUV driver’s life.

‘Roller-coaster’: B.C. Lions win home opener against Calgary 26-17

The B.C. Lions exhaled on Saturday.

Expectations for the team were high coming into the CFL season and last week’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts took many onlookers by surprise.

Beating the Calgary Stampeders 26-17 in their home opener Saturday gave the Lions some relief.

“I feel like we got the monkey off our back,” said linebacker Josh Woods. “Last week it didn’t feel like it was us. It was good to get a win and give guys confidence, new guys confidence. … We feel like us again.”

After 70 years, DNA test reunites 3 long-lost siblings across the pond

A B.C. woman in her 70s met her two siblings for the first time, solving a multi-decade mystery.

Lorraine Williams discovered she had an older sister and brother when she did a genealogy test on MyHeritage.com.

“Just a joyous, ecstatic reunion,” she said.

“Or not even a reunion, a meeting. Because this is the first time we ever met in person, and it was kind of overwhelming, but a very, very happy event.”

B.C. man walking 370 km to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous people

Clarence Abraham is 54 years old, but that hasn’t stopped him from embarking on an ambitious walk to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women in B.C.

“There’s not enough awareness in the world for missing and murdered Indigenous peoples,” Abraham’s niece Samantha West told Global News.

“And the list just grows longer and longer — even today, the list goes on and on.”

Abraham is walking 370 kilometres from his hometown of Takla to Burns Lake.

