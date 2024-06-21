Former Surrey mayor Linda Hepner to run for BC Conservatives

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Conservative Party has announced former Surrey mayor Linda Hepner as its candidate for the riding of Surrey-Serpentine River.

The party made the announcement Thursday, with just under four months to go before the provincial election.

In a statement, Hepner said the governing NDP had treated Surrey as a “second-class city.”

“I thought I was retired — but I can’t stand by and do nothing while Eby ruins my city. Not happening,” Hepner added.

Hepner served as Surrey mayor from 2014 to 2018, and did not contest the 2018 municipal election.

The BC NDP has nominated former RCMP officer Baltej Dhillon, the first Mountie to wear a turban as part of his uniform, as its candidate for the riding. BC United has nominated Surrey lawyer Puneet Sandhar.