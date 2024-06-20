SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Oilers playoffs: ‘The Beaches’ and ‘Loud Luxury’ to play Fan Park in Edmonton Friday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 5:52 pm
1 min read
Our Lady Peace to kickoff Game 3 of Stanley Cup final in Edmonton
Our Lady Peace will perform in downtown Edmonton in a free concert ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final at Rogers Place.
Two JUNO Award-winning bands will entertain Oilers fans for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in downtown Edmonton outside Rogers Place on Friday.

Toronto band The Beaches will perform, as will dance duo Loud Luxury.

The show is free and performances will begin at 4 p.m. Fan Park gates open at 2:30 p.m. The game starts at 6 p.m. MST.

This final round of the Stanley Cup Final has attracted some big musical acts to Edmonton. Last Thursday, Canadian rockers Our Lady Peace played and then on Saturday, country icon Shania Twain performed.

Friday is another win-or-go-home game for the Oilers, who won Game 5 in Florida on Monday against the Panthers. The Panthers lead the series 3-2.

The Beaches was recently named “Canada’s Group of the Year” by Billboard Canada.

They were scheduled to be in Alberta for the Beaumont Music Festival, where they are Saturday night’s headliner.

“Of course we were willing to help,” the festival’s executive director Jeremy Kornel said. “We’re an all-Canadian music festival! We love Canadian music as much as we love hockey.

“We’re thrilled to know that whether fans are with us in Beaumont Friday night to watch the Headstones headline our stage, or in the Ice District watching the Beaches pump up Edmonton Oilers fans for Game 6, that we were able to put great Canadian music in front of them,” Kornel said, adding: “Oilers in 7!”

Both groups hail from Ontario. The duo behind Loud Luxury — Andrew Fedyk and Joe Depace — met at Western University.

