Saskatoon police shoot, kill armed 27-year-old man after ‘confrontation’

A 27-year-old man in Saskatoon is dead following an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.
Around 10:40 a.m., Saskatoon police were called to Avenue V South and 20th Street West after getting reports of an armed man.
Following a confrontation with police, officers fired their weapon at the man.
The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The shooting is under investigation by the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team, which opens a case whenever a person is seriously injured or killed by police in the province.
