Saskatoon police shoot, kill armed 27-year-old man after ‘confrontation’

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man in Saskatoon is dead following an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m., Saskatoon police were called to Avenue V South and 20th Street West after getting reports of an armed man.

Following a confrontation with police, officers fired their weapon at the man.

View image in full screen Upon arrival to the area, officers located the suspect in the 200 block of Avenue S South. Ethan Butterfield / Global News

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

The shooting is under investigation by the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team, which opens a case whenever a person is seriously injured or killed by police in the province.