B.C. Hockey League releases schedule for 2024-25 season

Send this page to someone via email

The new-look B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) has released its schedule for the 2024-25 season, and it won’t be long before Okanagan fans see the five new teams from Alberta.

In January, the junior hockey world temporarily went sideways when word leaked out that the five teams were going to leave the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) for the BCHL — likely in May or sometime during summer.

In the days that followed the news leak, the AJHL exiled the five “defecting” teams, with the BCHL eventually confirming the news and accepting them into the fold.

2:42 Surrey Eagles soaring to new heights as BCHL champs

“2024-25 is set to be a monumental season for the BCHL, in more ways than one,” said league commissioner Steven Cocker.

Story continues below advertisement

“The full integration of our five new members, soon-to-be-announced event alliances and an elite group of incoming athletes are going to set the stage for an incredible year.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It marked the second time in recent memory that the BCHL had taken in teams from a rival league.

In the mid-1990s, the BCHL caused the collapse of the Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League by accepting league applications from Trail, Prince George and Quesnel.

The AJHL is now down to 11 teams.

Playing as full-fledged BCHL members now are the Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints.

Those five will play in the Interior East Division, along with the Cranbrook Bucks.

The season’s first games will take place on Sept. 20, and all five Interior West Division teams — Penticton, Salmon Arm, Trail, Vernon and West Kelowna — will be in action.

1:53 AJHL seeks clarification over reports of clubs joining BCHL

All five Alberta teams will also be making stops in the Okanagan throughout the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Below are some of the games for each Okanagan team.

Penticton Vees

First game: Sept. 20 at Spruce Grove

Sept. 20 at Spruce Grove Second game: Sept. 21 at Sherwood Park

Sept. 21 at Sherwood Park First home game: Oct. 4 vs Okotoks

Oct. 4 vs Okotoks Last game: March 29 vs. Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

First game: Sept. 20 at Cowichan Valley

Sept. 20 at Cowichan Valley Second game: Sept. 21 at Alberni Valley

Sept. 21 at Alberni Valley First home game: Oct. 4 vs Vernon

Oct. 4 vs Vernon First home game vs Alberta: Oct. 5 vs. Okotoks

Oct. 5 vs. Okotoks Last game: March 29 at Penticton

Vernon Vipers

First game: Sept. 20 at Trail

Sept. 20 at Trail Second game: Sept. 21 at Cranbrook

Sept. 21 at Cranbrook First home game: Sept. 28 vs. West Kelowna

Sept. 28 vs. West Kelowna First home game vs Alberta: Nov. 9 vs. Sherwood Park

Nov. 9 vs. Sherwood Park Last game: March 29 vs. Cranbrook

West Kelowna Warriors

First game: Sept. 20 at Cranbrook

Sept. 20 at Cranbrook Second game: Sept. 21 at Trail

Sept. 21 at Trail First home game: Sept. 27 vs. Vernon

Sept. 27 vs. Vernon First home game vs Alberta: Nov. 1 vs. Brooks

Nov. 1 vs. Brooks Last game: March 29 vs. Trail

All teams will play 54 games, with the BCHL also hosting a Showcase tournament Oct. 13-17.

More information about the league’s schedule is available online.