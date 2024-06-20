Menu

Canada

Gender pay gap in Canada’s tech sector almost tripled over 5 years: study

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2024 1:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New report says gender parity is still far off'
New report says gender parity is still far off
As Canada marks International Women’s Day, a new report suggests gender parity between men and women won’t be reached for another 131 years. Experts say unequal pay, along with other social and economic disadvantages, may explain why society seems to be moving backwards – Mar 8, 2024
A new study shows the gender pay gap in Canada’s tech sector almost tripled between 2016 and 2021.

Researchers at The Dias, a public policy organization based at Toronto Metropolitan University, says the average woman tech worker was making $71,400 in 2021 compared with $91,000 earned by their male counterpart.

They say that gap has widened significantly since 2016, when men earned $7,200 more than women.

Click to play video: 'New federal portal takes aim at gender pay inequity across Canada'
New federal portal takes aim at gender pay inequity across Canada

The gaps continued when researchers looked at the earnings of visible-minority tech workers, who made an average of $78,800 a year in Canada in 2021 compared with $93,000 for those not considered to be part of a visible minority group.

Story continues below advertisement

The average Indigenous tech worker was similarly found to make roughly $14,000 less than non-Indigenous counterparts making $86,800.

Click to play video: 'BIV: Headaches for job hunters, tech sector boom not pushing up salaries'
BIV: Headaches for job hunters, tech sector boom not pushing up salaries

The research The Dias published is based on census data concluding Canadian tech workers earn $40,000 more per year than workers employed in other fields. However, those behind the study say Canadian tech workers still make 46 per cent less on average than Americans.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

