Large sewage leak in Vancouver’s Olympic Village

Repairs on a broken sewer main continue on Thursday morning in Vancouver’s Olympic Village.

The sewage covers the block between 2nd and 1st avenues on Columbia Street.

Crews with the City of Vancouver are at the scene and Metro Vancouver says traffic on 2nd Avenue is not being impacted.

It is unknown at this time what caused the main to break but residents are being asked to be patient while crews fix the issue.

Clean-up is happening and vacuum trucks are visiting the site to support cleanup work, Metro Vancouver said on X. As the infrastructure is buried, it will take time to find the source of the leak, but once found it will be repaired, the organization said.

