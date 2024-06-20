Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Large sewage leak in Vancouver’s Olympic Village

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
The sewage leak in Vancouver's Olympic Village on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
The sewage leak in Vancouver's Olympic Village on Thursday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Repairs on a broken sewer main continue on Thursday morning in Vancouver’s Olympic Village.

The sewage covers the block between 2nd and 1st avenues on Columbia Street.

Crews with the City of Vancouver are at the scene and Metro Vancouver says traffic on 2nd Avenue is not being impacted.

It is unknown at this time what caused the main to break but residents are being asked to be patient while crews fix the issue.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Clean-up is happening and vacuum trucks are visiting the site to support cleanup work, Metro Vancouver said on X. As the infrastructure is buried, it will take time to find the source of the leak, but once found it will be repaired, the organization said.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices