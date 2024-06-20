Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Grenade found near schools in Port Hope, Ont., determined to be replica: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 12:29 pm
1 min read
The Municipality of Port Hope reports a grenade was found by personnel with the Port Hope Area Initiative during cleanup of a former landfill along Highland Drive. View image in full screen
The Municipality of Port Hope reports a grenade was found by personnel with the Port Hope Area Initiative during cleanup of a former landfill along Highland Drive. Bomb squad officials say it was determined the item was a replica grenade. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough
Nearby schools were under hold and secure following the discovery of a grenade in Port Hope, Ont., on Thursday morning.

The Municipality of Port Hope reported a grenade was found by personnel with the Port Hope Area Initiative during the cleanup of a former landfill near the Jack Burger Sports Complex on Highland Drive.

Efforts were made to determine if the grenade was active, and the Port Hope Police Service requested the assistance of the explosive ordnance disposal unit from Canadian Forces Base Trenton were called to dispose of the grenade.

The nearby Port Hope High School and Dr. M.S. Hawkins Senior Public School are both under a hold and secure as a precaution, police report.

The Jack Burger Sports Complex was also temporarily closed and transit serviced bypassed Cavan Street.

In an update on Facebook, police stated members of the bomb disposal unit determined the grenade found was a replica.

“The schools hold and secure has been lifted and there is no longer any risk to public safety,” police said.

