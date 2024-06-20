Grenade found near schools in Port Hope, Ont., determined to be replica: police

Send this page to someone via email

Nearby schools were under hold and secure following the discovery of a grenade in Port Hope, Ont., on Thursday morning.

The Municipality of Port Hope reported a grenade was found by personnel with the Port Hope Area Initiative during the cleanup of a former landfill near the Jack Burger Sports Complex on Highland Drive.

Efforts were made to determine if the grenade was active, and the Port Hope Police Service requested the assistance of the explosive ordnance disposal unit from Canadian Forces Base Trenton were called to dispose of the grenade.

The nearby Port Hope High School and Dr. M.S. Hawkins Senior Public School are both under a hold and secure as a precaution, police report.

The Jack Burger Sports Complex was also temporarily closed and transit serviced bypassed Cavan Street.

In an update on Facebook, police stated members of the bomb disposal unit determined the grenade found was a replica.

“The schools hold and secure has been lifted and there is no longer any risk to public safety,” police said.