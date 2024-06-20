Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Suspect sought after fire destroys tent in central Hamilton encampment

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
Police say they are seeking a suspect connected with a blaze that destroyed a tent in a Hamilton neighbourhood June 19, 2024. It's believed the man involved was operating a black GMC pickup. View image in full screen
Police say they are seeking a suspect connected with a blaze that destroyed a tent in a Hamilton neighbourhood June 19, 2024. It's believed the man involved was operating a black GMC pickup. Hamilton Police Service
Police say they are seeking a suspect connected with a blaze that destroyed a tent in a Hamilton encampment.

Investigators allege a man in his 30s poured liquid from a yellow jerrycan onto a tent in a “grassy area” at the northwest corner of Wellington Street North and Simcoe Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

After igniting it, he reportedly fled the scene in a truck.

“Hamilton Fire responded and extinguished the fire, but the tent and all its contents were destroyed,” Const. Indy Bharaj said.

“Fortunately, no one was inside at the time of the fire.”

Bharaj says the man had short blond hair, was wearing a T-shirt and black jogger pants and was likely operating a black extended cab GMC Sierra that had damage to a rear window and a bumper on the driver’s side.

Police are also seeking to identify the owner of the tent.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

