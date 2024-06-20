Suspect sought after fire destroys tent in central Hamilton encampment

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are seeking a suspect connected with a blaze that destroyed a tent in a Hamilton encampment.

Investigators allege a man in his 30s poured liquid from a yellow jerrycan onto a tent in a “grassy area” at the northwest corner of Wellington Street North and Simcoe Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

After igniting it, he reportedly fled the scene in a truck.

“Hamilton Fire responded and extinguished the fire, but the tent and all its contents were destroyed,” Const. Indy Bharaj said.

“Fortunately, no one was inside at the time of the fire.”

Hamilton Police are investigating after a tent in #HamOnt's north end was set on fire. READ MORE: https://t.co/8eQUSwhnJu — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 20, 2024

Bharaj says the man had short blond hair, was wearing a T-shirt and black jogger pants and was likely operating a black extended cab GMC Sierra that had damage to a rear window and a bumper on the driver’s side.

Police are also seeking to identify the owner of the tent.