Rare chance to tour Kelowna home with significant historical importance

The home of two former B.C. premiers — W.A.C Bennett and his son Bill Bennett — is on the market, prompting an opportunity for a rare glimpse inside.

The heritage-designated Tudor Revival style home is located in Kelowna’s south-central neighbourhood and borders Mill Creek.

It was built between 1912 and 1914.

“It’s probably one of the most important buildings in Kelowna,” said Janice Henry, a board member with the Central Okanagan Heritage Society (COHS). “Just by virtue of its aesthetic, its architecture and the people who have lived in it.”

The first occupant of the home was Frank DeHart, a land developer and fruit industry leader. Dehart also served as mayor of Kelowna.

It was purchased from DeHart by former premier W.A.C Bennett and his son Bill, who would later become premier as well, grew up in the home.

“You can just feel the heritage being on this property and the stories that go with it,” said Sarah Porter, managing director for COHS.

The historical home is up for sale.

“The grandchildren are just ready to move on to something else,” said Porter. “They’ve held on to the property for a long time.”

The move to sell has prompted the Central Okanagan Heritage Society to let the community know what is happening and see if there is any way to keep it in public hands.

“It’s amazing to me, we go to Europe to see architectural history and here we have it in our own backyard,” Henry said. “So we’re working very hard to try and find some solution to put it into public hands so that everybody can enjoy it for years to come.”

“Once it’s lost, you can’t get it back,” Henry said.

In an initial email to Global News, the City of Kelowna said it is aware the property is for sale and is not considering an acquisition at this time.

However, in a follow-up email, the city stated “Staff are aware that the property is for sale and have been part of discussions with several other parties, including the property owner, the Central Okanagan Heritage Society, the Kelowna Museum Society, UBC Okanagan, and Okanagan College to explore potential uses that would make the property and its rich history more accessible to the public.

“At this time, the nature and viability of acquiring the property for public purposes — as well as which organization would play what role (if any) in the acquisition and/or future operation of the property — has not been determined.”

COHS hopes to engage the community by offering a rare tour of the inside of the home on June 25 to showcase what’s at stake of being lost.

“To build some awareness in our community, in our region that this is here and in case the public is no longer allowed into the property, letting people be a part of this beautiful heritage,” Porter said.

There will be two scheduled tours of the home on Tuesday. They are free of charge but because space is limited, participants must register in advance by email at cohs@telus.net.

The home is listed for just under $3 million.