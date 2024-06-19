Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rare chance to tour Kelowna home with significant historical importance

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 8:28 pm
3 min read
The former Tudor Revival style home of former B.C. premier W.A.C Bennett is up for sale in Kelowna. View image in full screen
The former Tudor Revival style home of former B.C. premier W.A.C Bennett is up for sale in Kelowna. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The home of two former B.C. premiers — W.A.C Bennett and his son Bill Bennett — is on the market, prompting an opportunity for a rare glimpse inside.

The heritage-designated Tudor Revival style home is located in Kelowna’s south-central neighbourhood and borders Mill Creek.

It was built between 1912 and 1914.

“It’s probably one of the most important buildings in Kelowna,” said Janice Henry, a board member with the Central  Okanagan Heritage Society (COHS). “Just by virtue of its aesthetic, its architecture and the people who have lived in it.”

The first occupant of the home was Frank DeHart, a land developer and fruit industry leader. Dehart also served as mayor of Kelowna.

It was purchased from DeHart by former premier W.A.C Bennett and his son Bill, who would later become premier as well,  grew up in the home.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can just feel the heritage being on this property and the stories that go with it,” said Sarah Porter, managing director for COHS.

The historical home is up for sale.

“The grandchildren are just ready to move on to something else,” said Porter. “They’ve held on to the property for a long time.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The move to sell has prompted the Central Okanagan Heritage Society to let the community know what is happening and see if there is any way to keep it in public hands.

“It’s amazing to me, we go to Europe to see architectural history and here we have it in our own backyard,” Henry said. “So we’re working very hard to try and find some solution to put it into public hands so that everybody can enjoy it for years to come.”

“Once it’s lost, you can’t get it back,” Henry said.

Click to play video: 'Open House: Century old estate home featured on Vancouver Heritage Foundation house tour'
Open House: Century old estate home featured on Vancouver Heritage Foundation house tour

In an initial email to Global News, the City of Kelowna said it is aware the property is for sale and is not considering an acquisition at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

However,  in a follow-up email, the city stated “Staff are aware that the property is for sale and have been part of discussions with several other parties, including the property owner, the Central Okanagan Heritage Society, the Kelowna Museum Society, UBC Okanagan, and Okanagan College to explore potential uses that would make the property and its rich history more accessible to the public.

Trending Now

“At this time, the nature and viability of acquiring the property for public purposes — as well as which organization would play what role (if any) in the acquisition and/or future operation of the property — has not been determined.”

COHS hopes to engage the community by offering a rare tour of the inside of the home on June 25 to showcase what’s at stake of being lost.

“To build some awareness in our community, in our region that this is here and in case the public is no longer allowed into the property, letting people be a part of this beautiful heritage,” Porter said.

There will be two scheduled tours of the home on Tuesday. They are free of charge but because space is limited, participants must register in advance by email at cohs@telus.net.

The home is listed for just under $3 million.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna’s Heritage Conservation Area threatened by new build'
Kelowna’s Heritage Conservation Area threatened by new build
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices