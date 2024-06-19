‘Feel like prisoners’: Saskatoon senior task force formed to battle apartment addiction problems

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not every day a senior safety squad is formed to protect the community. But at Saskatoon’s Scott/Forget Towers, it has become a necessity.

The apartment complex was designed for low-income seniors over the age of 55. Those living there say it used to be a quiet, tight-knit community.

Now, however, the complex has been opened to those with addictions and it has some seniors worried for their safety.

“It’s scary. And I don’t get scared easily because I’ve seen a lot,” resident Carol Koffler said.

Recently the province made the decision to house victims of complex addictions in some apartments such as Scott/Forget Towers

The senior safety squad consists of residents looking out for each other’s safety while on the premises.

Story continues below advertisement

Matt Love, opposition critic for seniors in the provincial legislature, said the issues seniors face in the towers are unacceptable.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We’re hearing stories about crystal meth being smoked and sold in the hallways,” Love said. “We’re hearing stories about weapons in common areas. We’re hearing about a fire that was lit in the common kitchen, and we’re hearing stories about human feces being spread in the elevator and on doorknobs.”

Love said the seniors in the building resorted to creating this safety squad to avoid “feeling like prisoners in their own homes.”

While understanding the need to house and provide security to the vulnerable, tower residents like Gaye Tough say the plan to house seniors alongside addictions victims was heavily flawed.

“Why are these people becoming homeless and why are they being housed in seniors housing?” Tough said. “The government needs to step up to this problem and do something about it.”

Resident Marge Carson said they’ve been searching for a new place to live for over four months.

“It’s not safe,” Carson said. “I wouldn’t wish anybody to live here. I have nothing nice to say about it. I’m sorry.”

In a statement provided to Global News, the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation said they are actively working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and residents to address their concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

“The housing authority has contracted security services to provide additional support,” the statement reads.

“Saskatchewan Housing Corporation is working with Saskatoon Housing Authority to address concerns raised by tenants at Scott/Forget Towers. To improve building safety, the housing authority has contracted security services to provide additional support.

“They are also adjusting existing FOB systems, added additional security cameras and routinely engage in tenant outreach and education. This includes ensuring tenants understand they are responsible for the behaviour of any guests they allow into the building.”

The residents say they have reached out to their MLA Lisa Lambert but maintain they have yet to see any action.