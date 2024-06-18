Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Politics

NDP unofficially win byelection in Tuxedo riding

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 11:19 pm
1 min read
Candidates Lawrency Pinsky (Progressive Conservative), Carla Compton (NDP), and Jamie Pfau (Liberal) spoke with Global News about their campaigns for the upcoming Tuxedo byelection. View image in full screen
Candidates Lawrency Pinsky (Progressive Conservative), Carla Compton (NDP), and Jamie Pfau (Liberal) spoke with Global News about their campaigns for the upcoming Tuxedo byelection. Global News
NDP candidate Carla Compton has unofficially won the Tuxedo riding byelection.

Preliminary results show Compton leading with 3,777 votes, ahead of the Progressive Conservative’s Lawrence Pinsky who has at 3,175 votes.

Liberal candidate Jamie Pfau received 569 votes and Green Party Leader Janine Gibson received 118.

The Tuxedo riding has always been held by a Conservative MP since it was created in 1981. Former premier Heather Stefanson most recently held the seat but announced her resignation in April.

Results are not considered official until they are verified on Friday, June 21 by the returning officer.

