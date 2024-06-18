NDP unofficially win byelection in Tuxedo riding

Send this page to someone via email

NDP candidate Carla Compton has unofficially won the Tuxedo riding byelection.

Preliminary results show Compton leading with 3,777 votes, ahead of the Progressive Conservative’s Lawrence Pinsky who has at 3,175 votes.

Liberal candidate Jamie Pfau received 569 votes and Green Party Leader Janine Gibson received 118.

The Tuxedo riding has always been held by a Conservative MP since it was created in 1981. Former premier Heather Stefanson most recently held the seat but announced her resignation in April.

Results are not considered official until they are verified on Friday, June 21 by the returning officer.