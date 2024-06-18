Diehard Edmonton Oilers fan from Switzerland ‘proud to represent’ in Florida for Game 5

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers fans from around the world have descended on Sunrise, Fla., for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Perhaps one of the biggest Oilers fans in the crowd heading into Amerant Bank Arena Tuesday evening was Christian Huegl, who flew more than 11 hours to see his team play.

“I decided back in ’06 when they lost to Carolina, if I have the chance to make it when they advance the next time to the final, I will do it,” he said.

“When I put on my jersey, I felt so much pride. And when I left the hotel, I was so proud to represent the orange and blue colours. And everybody looked at me and gave me the thumbs up sign.”

Originally from Germany, Huegl now lives in Switzerland. He left Zürich at 9 a.m. local time Monday and arrived in Miami at 5 p.m. local time.

He described the chance to see the Oilers in the final as surreal.

“Maybe when the anthem starts later on I’ll start to realize it. It’s a big thing for me. I’m so passionate about this game.”

Huegl, dressed in a Connor McDavid jersey, joked that he’s the only Oilers fan in Switzerland. He has been a fan of the team since 1998, when he bought the video game NHL 98.

“In the introduction video of the game, there is one scene where Jason Arnott… he slaps the penalty box door with an aggressive face and I said to myself, ‘I want to play with this team. I love this scene,'” Huegl recalled.

A year after that, he learned a family member of his had lived in Banff and was family friends with Ryan Smyth’s family. Huegl’s family member was able to get him a signed Smyth jersey and other hockey memorabilia and from then on, it’s been the Oilers all the way.

Huegl has been to Edmonton twice to see the Oilers play — the first time was the last game the team played at Rexall Place. Then two years ago, he went to a few home games during the playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings.

If the Oilers are able to come out on top Tuesday night, he also has tickets for Game 6 in Edmonton on Friday night.

“You cannot plan to have success, so who knows if they make it next year,” he said, adding he hopes the Oilers take the momentum they had over the Panthers in Game 4 and “drag them back to Edmonton.”

Huegl wasn’t the only Oilers fan to travel a distance to see the team in action. Jeff Snyder, from London, Ont., grew up idolizing Gretzky and jumped at the chance to see the team play in the Cup final.

“It’s amazing. It’s kind of one of those bucket list items for sure,” Snyder said. “We’re excited… I’m hoping that the momentum they gained in the last game carries through.”

Dallas Simmonds and his son were in Florida from North Battleford, Sask.

“We’re big Edmonton fans. We try to go to as many games as we can,” he said, adding the pair were in Dallas for Game 5 of that series.

“It’s pretty cool. I was there in ‘06 in Game 6 when we couldn’t quite close out the Cup, but it’s been exciting. I think we can win three in a row.”

The Panthers are up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. The puck drops just after 6 p.m. local time Tuesday.