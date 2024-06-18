Menu

Crime

3 charged after robbing, ransacking Osborne Street drug store: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 9:52 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old are facing robbery and mischief charges after a weekend incident at an Osborne Street business, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the Osborne Shoppers Drug Mart around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and arrested the trio of suspects without incident. A fourth suspect took off on foot before police arrived.

The suspects allegedly confronted two security guards outside the business and began verbally and physically assaulting them, police said, then followed them into the store and stole $800 in cosmetic products and unsuccessfully demanded cash from the register.

Police said that when they were unable to obtain cash, the suspects began breaking merchandise, causing damage estimated at $5,000.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We have been talking a lot about business, not only in (Osborne) Village but in other parts of the city as well, that have been subject to aggressive individuals,” Cst. Jason Michalyshen told 680 CJOB.

“Whether we’re talking about thefts or even a heightened incident like a robbery where there’s a level of violence… it’s concerning to members of the public and it’s very concerning to the Winnipeg Police Service.

“We’re very focused on providing that reassurance to all members of the public that we’re actively pursuing individuals who are engaging in this type of activity. ”

All three were released on undertakings.

Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

Winnipeg police tackle spate of violent youth crime
