Innovation Saskatchewan funds $600,000 NASA mission

Innovation Saskatchewan is funding a satellite mission led by NASA with a price tag of $600,000, according to the province.

The project will support the HAWC mission, looking at high-altitude aerosol, water vapour and clouds and help develop instruments that will improve extreme weather prediction, climate modelling and disaster modelling.

“The HAWC mission represents a monumental opportunity for Saskatchewan in expanding its expertise in cutting-edge space and satellite research and development and elevate the province’s reputation as a leader in aerospace technology,” Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said.

“The economic, advanced training and employment opportunities created through this project will provide a tremendous benefit to Saskatchewan people.”

The mission consists of three satellite instruments, according to the province, two of which are designed by the University of Saskatchewan, including a satellite imager for aerosol profiling and an imager for water vapour.

“The HAWC project highlights the contribution that USask is making in combating climate change on a global scale,” University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff said. “We are grateful to Innovation Saskatchewan for contributing to a project that will no doubt advance research and innovation in this province, train highly qualified personnel and create new employment opportunities in the field of climate science.”