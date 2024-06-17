Struggling Winnipeg Sea Bears release league MVP Teddy Allen

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Sea Bears, off to a 3-5 start to the 2024 Canadian Elite Basketball League season, have parted ways with star guard Teddy Allen.

The second-year team announced on Monday morning that Allen has been “released from the organization, effective immediately.”

The decision followed a 97-87 loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre.

“Teddy Allen has been a valued member of our team, and we sincerely appreciate his contributions during his tenure with the Sea Bears,” Winnipeg head coach and general manager Mike Taylor said in a team news release.

“However, after careful consideration and many discussions, it has become evident that there is a misalignment of values and vision of the path forward for the club.”

Allen was named the CEBL MVP in 2023 and was leading the Sea Bears in scoring again this season, averaging 28.1 points per game.

“The decision to release Teddy Allen was very difficult, however it was made with the best interests of the organization in mind,” team president Jason Smith said in the release. “We remain committed to maintaining a cohesive and forward-thinking team environment that aligns with our core values and objectives. Our organization dedicates itself to upholding high standards of team, integrity, respect and consideration for our community.”

The Sea Bears, tied for last place in the CEBL Western Conference, continue their longest homestand of the season Wednesday night when they host the league-leading, 7-1 Vancouver Bandits in a 7 p.m. tipoff at Canada Life Centre.

That game will be broadcast on 680 CJOB. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with Christian Aumell and the Sea Bears pregame show.