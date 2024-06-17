New WNBA team in Canada inspires Saskatchewan athletes

Send this page to someone via email

With the expansion of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) league into Canada in 2026, local sports enthusiasts have weighed in on the need to have more Canadian women in professional sports.

A former women’s basketball player said to have professional women’s sport come to Canada in the WNBA is going to expose more females to the sport especially for the University of Regina’s (u of R) women’s basketball players.

“I think it’s just exposure and showing that there is a pathway beyond university for our young women’s basketball players,” said Lisa Robertson, U of R’s Director of Sport, Community Engagement & Athlete Development. “People are now getting to see what I’ve always known personally … women compete at a very high level. It’s very entertaining. It’s very fierce.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A retired physical education teacher of Moose Jaw says social media has a role to play in the resurgence of more females playing in professional sports.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are seeing it all the time … there’s lots of [social media] conversation about it,” said Renee Verge. “So, I think people are just becoming more aware.”

Verge said 20 years ago, these events and opportunities wouldn’t even be conversations. But now that female sports are getting some of the spotlight, there are more female role models inspiring young athletes.

— with files from Katherine Ludwig