Snow falls on B.C. Interior mountain passes and local ski hills

The official start of summer is around the corner, but it doesn’t look that way at higher elevations and local ski hills in B.C’s Interior.

Photos sent to Global News show snow along the Connector near Brenda Mines around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Not far from Brenda Mines, snow also fell along Pennask Summit on Highway 97C. According to DriveBC webcams the snow began to fall early Sunday around 6 a.m. The light snowfall didn’t last long, webcams show it cleared by 10 a.m.

While the Okanagan’s valley bottom is wet and rainy, local ski hills also received a light dusting of snow.

Webcams at both SilverStar Mountain Resort in Vernon and Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna show a layer of wet snow covering much of the resorts.

View image in full screen Snowfall at SilverStar Mountain resort. SilverStar Mountain Resort

According to SilverStar’s website, the resort remained closed on Sunday “due to heavy snow in the forecast.”

The resort’s bike park will open for the summer season on June 21.