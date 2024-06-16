Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snow falls on B.C. Interior mountain passes and local ski hills

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 16, 2024 4:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 15'
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 15
RELATED VIDEO: Steph Florian has the Saturday, June 15, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The official start of summer is around the corner, but it doesn’t look that way at higher elevations and local ski hills in B.C’s Interior.

Photos sent to Global News show snow along the Connector near Brenda Mines around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Not far from Brenda Mines, snow also fell along Pennask Summit on Highway 97C. According to DriveBC webcams the snow began to fall early Sunday around 6 a.m. The light snowfall didn’t last long, webcams show it cleared by 10 a.m.

While the Okanagan’s valley bottom is wet and rainy, local ski hills also received a light dusting of snow.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Webcams at both SilverStar Mountain Resort in Vernon and Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna show a layer of wet snow covering much of the resorts.

Snowfall at SilverStar Mountain resort. View image in full screen
Snowfall at SilverStar Mountain resort. SilverStar Mountain Resort

According to SilverStar’s website, the resort remained closed on Sunday “due to heavy snow in the forecast.”

Story continues below advertisement

The resort’s bike park will open for the summer season on June 21.

Click to play video: 'Pea-sized hail hits Lower Mainland as storm sweeps region'
Pea-sized hail hits Lower Mainland as storm sweeps region
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices