Wainwright water supply in ‘critical’ state after pump issue

Water levels in the town of Wainwright, Alta., have reached a “critical” state due to ongoing supply issues, prompting officials to declare a local emergency.

“If we do not reduce our water use, we are at risk of running out,” a town notice issued Friday reads.

The town said the shortage is due to an ongoing pump mechanical issue. An Alberta Emergency Alert, issued shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, said the issue is a result of 1st Avenue improvements.

It also impacts the town’s ability to provide water to residents and ensure adequate water is available to support firefighting needs.

Town officials are urging people to use water only for essential purposes. Residents, businesses and visitors are being asked to limit showers and flushing toilets, avoid doing laundry or washing dishes and reduce indoor water consumption.

A mandatory outdoor water ban is also in effect. Residents are being advised not to water grass, plants and trees or wash outdoor surfaces.

Wainwright is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.