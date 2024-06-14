Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Wainwright water supply in ‘critical’ state after pump issue

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 1:36 pm
1 min read
File photo. Water levels in the Town of Wainwright, Alta., have reached a “critical” state due to ongoing supply issues. View image in full screen
File photo. Water levels in the Town of Wainwright, Alta., have reached a “critical” state due to ongoing supply issues. Megan Turcato / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Water levels in the town of Wainwright, Alta., have reached a “critical” state due to ongoing supply issues, prompting officials to declare a local emergency.

“If we do not reduce our water use, we are at risk of running out,” a town notice issued Friday reads.

“We need your help!”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We need your help!"

The town said the shortage is due to an ongoing pump mechanical issue. An Alberta Emergency Alert, issued shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, said the issue is a result of 1st Avenue improvements.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

It also impacts the town’s ability to provide water to residents and ensure adequate water is available to support firefighting needs.

Town officials are urging people to use water only for essential purposes. Residents, businesses and visitors are being asked to limit showers and flushing toilets, avoid doing laundry or washing dishes and reduce indoor water consumption.

Story continues below advertisement

A mandatory outdoor water ban is also in effect. Residents are being advised not to water grass, plants and trees or wash outdoor surfaces.

Wainwright is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

Trending Now

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices